Pune car accident case: More suspects on radar; parents of minor accused sent to police custody

In a major progress in the ongoing investigation into the Pune car accident case, the Crime Branch Investigator informed a court in Pune on Sunday that there are multiple people on the radar of the police who are suspected to be involved in the manipulation of the blood sample of the minor accused. Pune Police informed the court that after the incident, "The father and mother of the minor accused were involved in the conspiracy and destruction of the evidence. Both had gone to the hospital and were involved in manipulating the blood sample of the minor accused.Blood sample was taken to ascertain the alcohol content in the blood of the minor."

The police also informed the court that they had "evidence that the blood sample of the minor accused was changed with the mother's blood. Police have also verified it with the CCTV footage available at the Sassoon hospital. Therefore, both father and mother have been booked under IPC sections 120b and 201." Police also suspect that there were a few more people involved in the case. To find out who they were, a custodial interrogation was required of both accused.

Police also informed the court that "we need to confront all the accused together, and we have noticed that the CCTV from the bungalow recovered has been formatted. We want to investigate the same." Police informed the court, "They also want to conduct searches at the residence of the accused, therefore, they should get police custody of the accused. They also informed the court that police have recovered Rs 3 lakh in the case; therefore, police want to verify it under whose instructions and who delivered the money to the doctor at Sassoon hospital; therefore, custodial interrogation is needed".

Wherein defence lawyer Advocate Prashant Patil informed and argued in court that 201 IPC is a non-congnisable and bailable offence. "They have already seized the DVR of the CCTV of the incident, and two doctors and one staffer are already in their custody. It is to be noted that one of the accused is a woman, and both have been cooperative in the investigation so far..Therefore, the accused should be sent to judicial custody instead of police custody," the Lawyer said.

After hearing both sides, a holiday court in Pune sent both the mother and father of the minor accused into police custody until June 5. The car accident led to the killing of two people after the minor ploughed his swanky luxury car into the two IT professionals, who were travelling on a bike, killing them on the spot on the night of May 19. (ANI)

