Punjab Raj Bhavan celebrates Telangana Foundation Day

The Punjab Raj Bhavan celebrated the Foundation Day of Telangana with great fervour. Banwarilal Purohit, Governor Punjab and Administrator of Union Territory Chandigarh presided over the event. The event showcased Telangana's diverse cultural fabric, with artists of the Chandigarh Sangeet Natak Academy who presented cultural dances including Dhimsa, Lambadi, Bathukamma and Dappu dance.

In his speech, the Administrator said that he was happy that such a beautiful programme was presented on the occasion of Telangana Foundation Day and it was celebrated with great pomp and show in Raj Bhavan. Purohit said, "Chandigarh is symbolic of Mini India as people from all states live here and therefore Chandigarh represents an amalgamation of different cultures of India."

The Administrator said, "From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, we are one. Such cultural programs on state foundation day should be organized everywhere." Purohit reiterated that 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' is about mutual familiarization among the people of the states, the spirit of unity, diverse traditions, art, culture costumes and foods exchanged.

"Every state has a unique identity, and the unity in diversity of states is the strength of India. Despite this diversity, we are all one which is the speciality of India," said the Governor. On this note, the Governor remembered the Rajashthan's Jhoomar, and South India's Bharatnatyam that were performed in Raj Bhavan on earlier occasions and that all such performances give a message that India is one, there is unity in diversity and India shall again become a world leader.

At last, he lauded the efforts of the artists and their mentors from Sangeet Natak Akademi and said that this cultural program presented today is a result of a lot of hard work. (ANI)

