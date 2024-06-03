Tripura CM Manik Saha visits Padma Shri awardee Chitta Maharaj in hospital

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha paid a visit to ailing spiritual leader and Padma Shri awardee Chitta Maharaj, who has been undergoing treatment at a hosptial here. Saha had kept himself informed about the condition of Chitta Maharaj through updates from the doctors upon returning to the state he along with officials from the Health Department, visited GB Hospital here on Sunday night.

The CM has also issued necessary instructions to the Medical Superintendent of GB Hospital to ensure that Chitta Maharaj receives the best possible care. Additionally, the Chief Minister expressed his wishes for Chitta Maharaj's speedy recovery through social media. He was joined by GB Medical Superintendent Dr. Shankar Chakraborty, Deputy Superintendent Dr. Kanak Chowdhury, and other senior doctors. The Chief Minister discussed Chitta Maharaj's treatment with the attending doctors and personally spoke with the Padma Shri awardee.

In another case, Saha also inquired about the condition of a PG student from Karnataka studying at Agartala Government Medical College who was injured in an attack. He ensured that the student was receiving proper treatment and emphasised the need for meticulous care. Speaking to media representatives outside the hospital, Saha provided updates on the legal actions taken regarding the attack on the student.

He confirmed that the police have already arrested one suspect and are actively pursuing the other individuals involved. Saha assured that justice will be served, stating, "The law will follow its course, and none of the guilty will be spared. All necessary arrangements will be made from our side." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)