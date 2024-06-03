Palwal firing incident: "Around 10-15 individuals fired at my residence", says BJP MLA Jagdish Nair

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Hodal Assembly, Jagdish Nair, has responded to the firing incident that took place at his residence, stating that unidentified bikers arrived and abused his staff. When his staff attempted to stop them, the accused opened fire on his residence. Jagdish Nair, the MLA allegedly targeted in the attack, asserted, "Approximately 10-15 individuals arrived on motorcycles and began abusing my staff. When my staff attempted to stop them, they started shooting. Two bullets were fired, but fortunately, no one was injured."

He further stated, "Upon hearing the gunshots, residents of the area rushed from their homes and apprehended four of the accused. They immediately called the police and handed them into police custody. Upon receiving the information, I rushed home, and the police are now investigating the matter." Responding to the question of any potential political motive behind the incident, he stated, "Whatever happened was wrong. I am waiting for the police's investigation to determine the real cause behind the incident."

Meanwhile, a team of police officials inspected Nair's residence on Sunday, following the alleged shooting incident. The police said, four accused have been arrested in the case so far.

The Investigation Officer (IO) Sanjay Kumar said, "The incident took place on June 1, at around 5.30 pm, when 10-15 individuals arrived on bikes and fired shots at the MLA's residence. Two of the accused have been identified as Deshraj and Deepak. They have fired at MLA's residential office." "A case has been registered in this matter and we have apprehended four accused from the spot. The interrogation is underway but the motives behind the attack on the Hodal Assembly MLA are yet to be determined," Kumar added.

The police team is further investigating the case and efforts are underway to arrest the rest of the accused and find out the real reasons behind the incident. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

