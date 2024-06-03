Left Menu

Assam floods: Death toll touches 14, over 13 districts affected

Three more deaths were reported on Sunday which took the tally of deaths to 14 since May 28.

Visual from Assam. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A total of 14 people have died in floods that inundated parts of Assam, according to official estimates. Three more deaths were reported on Sunday which took the tally of deaths to 14 since May 28 according to a bulletin by the State Disaster Management Authority.

On June 1, the death toll stood at eight in the aftermath of incessant rainfall in the State following the landfall of Cyclone Remal. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), two people were reported missing on June 2.

Kopili, Barak and Kushiyara rivers are flowing above the danger level. 13 districts reported to be affected in the floods- Hailakandi, Karimganj, Hojai, Dhemaji, Kamrup, Dibrugarh, Nagaon, Morigaon, Cachar, South Salmara, Karbi Anglong West, Golaghat and Dima-Hasao.

Nagaon is the most affected district with more than 3 lakh people impacted, followed by Cachar where the number of affected persons is more than one lakh. The water level of the Brahmaputra River has been rising following incessant rainfall in many parts of Assam and other neighbouring states in the past couple of days.

The flood waters have submerged 4931 hectares of crop area in the flood-hit districts. The administration has set up 275 relief camps and distribution centres where 39,269 people are taking shelter.

Flood waters damaged 103 roads across several districts of the state. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the kin of each deceased due to the natural disasters in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal in Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura and West Bengal.

The Prime Minister has also announced that those injured in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal would be given Rs 50,000 each. "An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased due to the natural disasters in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal in Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura and West Bengal. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each: PM," the Prime Minister's Office said in a post on 'X'. (ANI)

