European Trio Pushes New UN Resolution Against Iran's Nuclear Ambiguities

Britain, France and Germany have formally submitted a draft resolution against Iran to the U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors for it to be voted on later this week, the text sent on to member states by the watchdog showed on Monday.

The draft text seen by Reuters follows up on a resolution passed 18 months ago ordering Tehran to urgently comply with an International Atomic Energy Agency investigation into uranium traces found at undeclared sites in Iran. Iran still has not explained traces found at two sites, the IAEA said on Monday.

