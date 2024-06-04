Left Menu

Funding Ukraine: Unfreezing Russian Assets for Financial Aid

The United States and its partners are progressing towards providing more funds to Ukraine by utilizing profits from frozen Russian assets. Brent Neiman, a U.S. Treasury official, expressed hope for Ukraine to restore its debt sustainability and regain access to international private debt markets.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-06-2024 23:06 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 23:06 IST
The United States and its partners are making progress on finding ways to provide larger amounts of urgently needed funds to Ukraine by tapping the value of profits earned on frozen Russian assets, a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Tuesday.

Assistant Secretary for International Finance Brent Neiman told an event hosted by the Atlantic Council that he also hoped Ukraine and its bondholders would reach agreement soon on a debt treatment that restored Ukraine's debt sustainability and respected the comparability of treatment.

He said he was hopeful Ukraine would "in short order" regain the ability to issue debt to private investors on international markets.

