WNS Recognized as Leader in Gartner's 2024 Magic Quadrant™ for Finance & Accounting BPO

In a testament to its prowess in the finance and accounting sector, WNS (Holdings) Limited has been named a Leader in Gartner's 2024 Magic Quadrant™ for Finance & Accounting Business Process Outsourcing. This marks the third consecutive year that the global BPM provider has attained this accolade.

Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO of WNS, emphasized the importance of a transformative mindset for CFOs to harness the evolving AI landscape. Murugesh elaborated on how WNS combines domain-centric F&A expertise, advanced analytics, and AI-driven technology platforms to drive efficiency and transformation in finance operations.

WNS offers a suite of next-generation financial analytics services such as Financial Intelligence-in-a-Box (FIAB) and specialized platforms like Quote-to-Sustain. By leveraging data, analytics, and intelligent technologies, WNS aims to enhance the finance value chain's efficiency and effectiveness.

