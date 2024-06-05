WNS Recognized as Leader in Gartner's 2024 Magic Quadrant™ for Finance & Accounting BPO
WNS (Holdings) Limited, a leading global provider of digital-led Business Process Management solutions, has been recognized as a Leader in Gartner's 2024 Magic Quadrant™ for Finance & Accounting Business Process Outsourcing. This marks the third consecutive time WNS has achieved this recognition.
- Country:
- India
In a testament to its prowess in the finance and accounting sector, WNS (Holdings) Limited has been named a Leader in Gartner's 2024 Magic Quadrant™ for Finance & Accounting Business Process Outsourcing. This marks the third consecutive year that the global BPM provider has attained this accolade.
Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO of WNS, emphasized the importance of a transformative mindset for CFOs to harness the evolving AI landscape. Murugesh elaborated on how WNS combines domain-centric F&A expertise, advanced analytics, and AI-driven technology platforms to drive efficiency and transformation in finance operations.
WNS offers a suite of next-generation financial analytics services such as Financial Intelligence-in-a-Box (FIAB) and specialized platforms like Quote-to-Sustain. By leveraging data, analytics, and intelligent technologies, WNS aims to enhance the finance value chain's efficiency and effectiveness.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- WNS
- Gartner
- Finance
- BPM
- AI
- Analytics
- Transformation
- 2024
- Leader
- Magic Quadrant
ALSO READ
Meat Heist: Indian-Origin Delivery Driver Jailed for SGD 170,000 Theft
Latur Cracks Down on Illegal Hoardings Post Mumbai Tragedy
Police detain father of teenager involved in car accident in Maharashtra's Pune city: Official.
Tripura Strengthens Fuel and Goods Supply Chain Via Bangladesh
Prime Minister Modi Claims Wave of Support for NDA Grows Stronger After Phase 5 of Lok Sabha Polls