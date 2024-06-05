Transforming India's Agri-Research: Pathak's Vision for Sustainable Farming

In a pivotal move, NAAS President Himanshu Pathak emphasized the urgent need for a comprehensive revamp of India's agricultural research and education sectors. Speaking at the NAAS Foundation Day, Pathak highlighted significant challenges, including cultivation costs, low productivity, and climate change risks.

'As we progress, addressing these issues is crucial,' remarked Pathak, who also heads ICAR. He outlined a vision centered on 'globally competitive and sustainable farming', urging for investments in high-impact areas and integration of advanced technologies.

Pathak pointed to the impressive returns on agricultural research investments, noting that for every rupee invested, the return is Rs 13, and even higher in the livestock sector. He stressed the need for diversification, value addition, and promoting climate-resilient varieties to boost agriculture's GDP share, currently at 19.2%. The government's 2047 target and action points are set to drive this transformation.

