Left Menu

Transforming India's Agri-Research: Pathak's Vision for Sustainable Farming

NAAS President Himanshu Pathak calls for a major overhaul in India's agricultural research and education to address high cultivation costs, low productivity, and climate change impacts. Emphasizing profitable returns on R&D investments, Pathak envisions globally competitive, sustainable farming through diversification, climate-resilient varieties, and advanced technologies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 18:56 IST
Transforming India's Agri-Research: Pathak's Vision for Sustainable Farming
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal move, NAAS President Himanshu Pathak emphasized the urgent need for a comprehensive revamp of India's agricultural research and education sectors. Speaking at the NAAS Foundation Day, Pathak highlighted significant challenges, including cultivation costs, low productivity, and climate change risks.

'As we progress, addressing these issues is crucial,' remarked Pathak, who also heads ICAR. He outlined a vision centered on 'globally competitive and sustainable farming', urging for investments in high-impact areas and integration of advanced technologies.

Pathak pointed to the impressive returns on agricultural research investments, noting that for every rupee invested, the return is Rs 13, and even higher in the livestock sector. He stressed the need for diversification, value addition, and promoting climate-resilient varieties to boost agriculture's GDP share, currently at 19.2%. The government's 2047 target and action points are set to drive this transformation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

 Global
3
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
4
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

China’s Green Future: How Digital Advancements Drive Renewable Energy Development in China

Building a Sustainable Future: Enhancing Water Resource Efficiency in Mining Sector of Jharkhand

Battling Climate and Debt: Island Nations Fight for Survival

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024