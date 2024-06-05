Chhatbir Zoo conducts mass mobilization campaign on World Environment Day

World Environment Day was celebrated at Chhatbir Zoo on Wednesday and an awareness campaign of mass mobilization was concluded with a plantation drive in which the Field Director with all the zoo officials and visitors planted trees inside the zoo. As the world environment day has been celebrated across the globe as the biggest international day for the environment. Led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), and held annually since 1973, it has grown to be the largest global platform for environmental outreach. It is celebrated by millions of people across the world.

Indian culture and living traditions are inherently sustainable. The importance of conserving precious natural resources and living in harmony with nature is emphasised in ancient Indian scriptures. The need of the hour is to tap into that ancient wisdom and spread the message to as many people as possible. The zoo awareness campaign sought to channel the efforts of individuals and communities into a global mass movement of positive behavioural change. MOEFCC (Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Changes, Government of India) and Central Zoo Authority, Government of India also directed all zoos of the Nation to celebrate the same with all stakeholders and spread the message for the sake of the environment. World Environment Day 2024 with a focus on land restoration, desertification and drought resilience. Land restoration is a key pillar of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (2021-2030), a rallying call for the protection and revival of ecosystems all around the world, which is critical to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

Chhatbir Zoo organised awareness programmes and carried out a mass-mobilization awareness campaign inside the zoo for the visitors. Field director Mr Neeraj Kumar started the plantation drive. He invited the visitors to plant trees. Visitors participated in the plantation drive with full enthusiasm. Mr Neeraj Kumar Field Director said, "This is our movement. There has never been a more urgent need to revive a damaged ecosystem than now." Harpal Singh P.R.O Wildlife cum Zoo education officer said that It will only succeed if everyone plays a part and a total of 577 plus individuals have been motivated, and sensitized towards the environment and they happily took the pledge to save the environment. (ANI)

