Efforts should be made for the revival of rivers and water sources, says Uttarakhand CM Dhami

For the successful implementation of the Water Conservation and Tree Plantation Campaign, 2024, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed officials to work for water conservation and storage. "Effective efforts should be made for the revival of rivers and water sources. For this, all the concerned departments should work in coordination. Water Festival Week should be celebrated on a large scale across the state from June 10 to 16, 2024," said CM Dhami.

The Chief Minister gave these instructions in a meeting held at the Secretariat on Wednesday. CM Dhami said that work should be done expeditiously for the revival of water sources on a scientific basis. For this, the cooperation of UCOST, USARC and other organisations working for water conservation and enhancement should also be sought.He said that public participation is very important in making any campaign successful. Along with those working in the direction of water conservation and enhancement, public participation should also be ensured in this direction.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to also create baseline data on the rivers and water sources that have been identified so far for revival. For their revival, work should be done with short-term and long-term plans. Special attention should be paid towards rainwater harvesting. The policy made for rainwater harvesting should be ensured to be followed as per rules. The Chief Minister directed the officials in the meeting that to control forest fires in areas prone to forest fires, special attention should be paid towards moisture conservation in such areas. For this, the Forest Department should work by making a complete plan. For the conservation of water sources which are drying up rapidly, work should be done by making a well-planned action plan. Construction of Chal-Khal and Amrit Sarovar should be accelerated further. Effective work should be done for water conservation and conservation in urban areas.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to run a tree plantation campaign on a large scale for the upcoming Harela festival. This campaign should be run for a month. More fruit-bearing and shady trees should be planted. Along with tree plantation, their conservation is most important, special attention should be paid to their conservation. CM Dhami directed that the tree plantation campaign should be run up to the Nyaya Panchayat level. Public awareness programmes for water conservation and tree plantation should be organised through seminars at the Nyaya Panchayat level. Fruit saplings should be distributed under a tree plantation campaign at the Nyaya Panchayat level, schools and universities. (ANI)

