Left Menu

UP: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to resume 'Janta Darshan' from tomorrow

'Janta Darshan', which was stopped for the last two months due to the code of conduct, will start once again from Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 05-06-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 21:21 IST
UP: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to resume 'Janta Darshan' from tomorrow
UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

'Janta Darshan', which was stopped for the last two months in Uttar Pradesh due to the impostion of the election model code of conduct will resume again from Thursday. According to the information given by the Chief Minister's Office, CM Yogi Adityanath will go among the public every day from 9 am to 2 pm and listen to their problems and will also immediately instruct the officials for redressal.

With this initiative, the people of the state will get an opportunity to bring their problems to the notice of the Chief Minister and at the same time, immediate redressal will also be possible. Before the imposition of the code of conduct two months ago, CM Yogi used to meet the common people almost every day during the Janta Darshan program at his official residence. During this time, people from different parts of the state used to meet the CM and inform him about their various problems.

Duirng the programme, The Chief Minister listens to the problems of each person one by one and immediately gives instructions to the senior officials of the state to resolve the problems of the public. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

 Global
3
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
4
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

China’s Green Future: How Digital Advancements Drive Renewable Energy Development in China

Building a Sustainable Future: Enhancing Water Resource Efficiency in Mining Sector of Jharkhand

Battling Climate and Debt: Island Nations Fight for Survival

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024