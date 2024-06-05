UP: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to resume 'Janta Darshan' from tomorrow

'Janta Darshan', which was stopped for the last two months in Uttar Pradesh due to the impostion of the election model code of conduct will resume again from Thursday. According to the information given by the Chief Minister's Office, CM Yogi Adityanath will go among the public every day from 9 am to 2 pm and listen to their problems and will also immediately instruct the officials for redressal.

With this initiative, the people of the state will get an opportunity to bring their problems to the notice of the Chief Minister and at the same time, immediate redressal will also be possible. Before the imposition of the code of conduct two months ago, CM Yogi used to meet the common people almost every day during the Janta Darshan program at his official residence. During this time, people from different parts of the state used to meet the CM and inform him about their various problems.

Duirng the programme, The Chief Minister listens to the problems of each person one by one and immediately gives instructions to the senior officials of the state to resolve the problems of the public. (ANI)

