Left Menu

Ukraine Seeks Justice: Arbitration Over Kakhovka Dam Destruction

Ukraine's state-run hydro-electric company, Ukrhydroenergo, has initiated international arbitration to seek damages from Russia for the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam and power station in June 2023. The estimated damage is 2.5 billion euros. The dam's destruction has significantly impacted Ukraine's energy sector and flooded large areas of arable land.

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2024 16:59 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 16:59 IST
Ukraine Seeks Justice: Arbitration Over Kakhovka Dam Destruction
AI Generated Representative Image

Ukraine's Ukrhydroenergo said on Thursday it had initiated international arbitration seeking damages for Russia's destruction of the Kakhovka Dam and power station in June 2023.

The state-run hydro-electric company estimated the damage at 2.5 billion euros ($2.72 billion), it said. The Kakhovka dam, one of six dams on the Dnipro river that carves through central and southern Ukraine, was captured at the start of Moscow's February 2022 invasion.

Russian forces blew up the Kakhovka Dam on the night of June 6, 2023, which flooded swathes of arable land, leaving tens of thousands of people without drinking water and Europe's largest nuclear power plant without enough water to cool the reactors. "The company's actions aim to compensate for the losses caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant," Ukrhydroenergo said in a statement.

"The company believes that initiating international arbitration process is the most promising way to compensate for the losses." Ukrhydroenergo said the Russian president, the government, and other authorised bodies were officially informed of the dispute.

Electricity from Ukrainian hydro-electric power plants was a key energy sources for Ukraine, and the company's plants were repeatedly subjected to Russian missile attacks. Ukrhydroenergo said that since the start of the invasion, Russia had fired more than 110 missiles at the company's stations. ($1 = 0.9199 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024