Tencent Divests Shares in PB Fintech Amid Market Shifts

Chinese conglomerate Tencent on Thursday significantly reduced its stake in PB Fintech, parent company of Policybazaar, through a notable open market transaction worth Rs 415 crore.

Reportedly, Tencent Cloud Europe BV, an affiliate of Tencent, offloaded 33 lakh shares on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at an average price of Rs 1,259.71 each.

This divestment, representing a 0.73% stake in PB Fintech, caused shares of the company to drop by 0.41%, closing at Rs 1,288 apiece. Information on the buyers remains unavailable at this moment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)