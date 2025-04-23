Singapore's PSA International Considers Stake Sale in CK Hutchison Ports

Singapore's ports operator PSA International is contemplating the sale of its 20% stake in CK Hutchison's ports business. The decision comes as a BlackRock-led consortium engages with CK Hutchison on acquiring an 80% holding, including two ports associated with the Panama Canal, valued at $14.2 billion.

The potential transaction has drawn reactions from global leaders and media outlets, with U.S. President Donald Trump praising it while Chinese state media condemn it. Meanwhile, PSA's ultimate decision is influenced by whether CK Hutchison proceeds with the agreed talks over 145 days.

Sources indicate that the sensitive deal, which includes a total of 43 ports in 23 countries, will not involve ports in Hong Kong and mainland China. This stake sale follows PSA's previous consideration to sell amidst shifts in global shipping activity.

