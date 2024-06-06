Left Menu

Boosting Livestock Data Accuracy: Key Training Workshop Held in Ladakh

The Union Animal Husbandry and Dairying Ministry conducted a training workshop in Leh, Ladakh, to improve data collection on livestock products. The event aimed to familiarize state officials with the eLISS system, identify data gaps, and propose measures for accurate livestock reporting, contributing to India's large dairy sector.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2024 21:30 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 21:30 IST
Boosting Livestock Data Accuracy: Key Training Workshop Held in Ladakh
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Animal Husbandry and Dairying Ministry conducted an important training workshop on Thursday, aimed at improving data collection on crucial livestock products. The workshop took place in Leh, the main city of the union territory of Ladakh, and was inaugurated by Jagat Hazarika, an adviser at the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

The primary objective of the workshop was to familiarize state and district officials from Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh with an online data collection system known as eLISS. Officials also aimed to identify existing data gaps and propose measures to ensure more accurate reporting of livestock product statistics, according to an official statement.

This training is part of a broader effort by the government to boost the country's livestock sector, which is vital for millions of poor farmers and contributes nearly a third of the overall agriculture output. Notably, India stands as the world's largest milk producer, with an annual output of nearly 200 million tonnes derived primarily from cows and buffaloes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024