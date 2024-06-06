Boosting Livestock Data Accuracy: Key Training Workshop Held in Ladakh

The Union Animal Husbandry and Dairying Ministry conducted an important training workshop on Thursday, aimed at improving data collection on crucial livestock products. The workshop took place in Leh, the main city of the union territory of Ladakh, and was inaugurated by Jagat Hazarika, an adviser at the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

The primary objective of the workshop was to familiarize state and district officials from Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh with an online data collection system known as eLISS. Officials also aimed to identify existing data gaps and propose measures to ensure more accurate reporting of livestock product statistics, according to an official statement.

This training is part of a broader effort by the government to boost the country's livestock sector, which is vital for millions of poor farmers and contributes nearly a third of the overall agriculture output. Notably, India stands as the world's largest milk producer, with an annual output of nearly 200 million tonnes derived primarily from cows and buffaloes.

