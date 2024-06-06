Left Menu

"Voluntarily decided to resign as probe is underway": Karnataka Minister B Nagendra

The corruption case of Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation came to light after an official of the Corporation died by suicide and left a note containing an allegation of multi-crore corruption in the corporation.

ANI | Updated: 06-06-2024 22:55 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 22:55 IST
Karnataka Minister B Nagendra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister B Nagendra on Thursday said that he has voluntarily decided to resign as an investigation is going on over the allegations of illegal money transfer from Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd. "I have voluntarily decided to resign as an investigation is going on. I have already spoken to my leaders in the party including CM and deputy CM. I am resigning with my conscience, I will meet CM today and submit my resignation," Nagendra said.

The Karnataka Minister further dismissed all the allegations against him and said that he'll come out clean after the investigation. "Our government is doing great work, I don't want it to be tainted, and to avoid embarrassment to our government, I'm resigning with my conscience. My opinion is clear that all allegations against me are false. I have to cooperate with the investigation, that's why I'm resigning. I'll come out clean," he said.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar said that B Nagendra may resign over allegations of illegal money transfer from Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd. While addressing the media persons, DK Shivakumar has said, "To save the dignity of the party and the government B Nagendra has voluntarily decided to resign."

The corruption case of Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation came to light after an official of the Corporation died by suicide and left a note containing an allegation of multi-crore corruption in the corporation. The official identified as Chandrasekaran (45), a resident of the Kenchappa colony in Vinobanagar, allegedly died by suicide on May 26 after leaving a note containing an allegation of multi-crore corruption in the corporation. Chandrasekaran was a superintendent with the MVDC and was posted at its Bengaluru office.

In a six-page suicide note recovered by police, Chandrasekaran mentioned the names of three officials and alleged corruption worth crores in the corporation, demanding action against the named officials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

