"If this is not the politics of polarisation, then what is it? Himanta Biswa Sarma asks Congress

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday denounced the outcome of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and said that the Muslim voters voted in favour of Congress and instead of development and questioned the Congress is this not the politics of polarisation? Talking about the results of the 18th Lok Sabha elections, Himanta Biswa Sarma criticised the Congress party for the polarisation of politics. He said, "Muslim voters had voted in favour of Congress in Assam in this election. Religion was a consideration in this election, not development. Congress did complete polarisation politics in this election in Assam."

On his official X handle, the Assam CM also said, "This time, 100% votes have gone to Congress in every Muslim polling booth of Assam. If this is not the politics of polarisation, then what is it? In another post, Sarma said, "Election results in Assam demonstrate that Hindus are not communal and can vote for any party."

In Assam, BJP had secured victory in nine seats out of 14 seats while Congress won three seats. United People's Party-Liberal (UPPL) and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) won one seat each. While addressing the press conference, Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that the government has decided to conduct the Panchayat polls in the month of November this year. He said, "Today, a cabinet meeting was held and the Assam cabinet has decided to hold the Panchayat elections in the state in November this year. All Development blocks will be restructured...Panchayat's delimitation will be completed by August-September."

Sarma in his press conference also spoke about the Assam Orunodoi Scheme and informed, "Regarding the Assam Orunodoi Scheme, a Cabinet sub-committee has been formed including ministers Ajanta Neog, Dr Ranoj Pegu, Ranjeet Kumar Dass and Bimal Bora. The cabinet sub-committee will submit its report within a month." The government of Assam launched the 'Orunodoi' or Arunodoi Scheme on October 2, 2020. Under the scheme, monetary benefits have been envisaged for more than 24 lakh poor households in the state.

Sarma went to speak about Charaideo Maidam and to get it the recognition as a World Heritage site, the Chief Minister informed, "Assam government has decided to get in touch with the Ambassadors of all member countries of UNESCO through the Ministry of External Affairs to get support from the member countries." Notably, the maidams situated in Charaideo are comparable to the pyramids of Egypt, and the maidams are the burial grounds of Ahom Kings and Queens.

Meanwhile, Sarma on Thursday also visited the bereaving family members of the late Birubala Rabha, the Padma Shri awardee who had launched a long crusade against the practice of witch-hunting in the rural parts of the State, at her residence in Thakurvila village in North Garo Hills in Meghalaya bordering Goalpara district of Assam. Birubala Rabha, who had dedicated her life to fighting all forms of social evils and superstitions, breathed her last on May 13 following her battle against cancer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)