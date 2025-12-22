Left Menu

NDA Triumphs in Goa Zilla Panchayat Polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed gratitude to the people of Goa for supporting the NDA with a decisive victory in the Zilla Panchayat elections. The BJP-MGP alliance secured a majority, winning over 30 seats. Shah commended the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the dedication of the NDA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 22:57 IST
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has extended his heartfelt thanks to the people of Goa for their support, following the NDA's notable victory in the Zilla Panchayat elections.

In the results declared Monday, the BJP-MGP alliance claimed the majority of seats, securing over 30 out of 50 ZP posts in the state, overpowering other parties including Congress, which won 10 seats.

Shah praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and congratulated Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and other party members for their persistent efforts, which he attributed to this success.

