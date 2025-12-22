BJP-MGP Alliance Secures Win in Goa Zilla Panchayat Polls
The BJP-MGP alliance won a majority of the Zilla Panchayat seats in Goa, claiming over 30 of the 50 seats in the regional polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to Goa's voters, attributing the success to 'good governance' and the strong grassroots work of the BJP-MGP alliance.
The BJP-MGP alliance achieved a significant victory in the Goa Zilla Panchayat elections, securing more than 30 out of the 50 available seats. The polls, conducted on December 20, showed the BJP-MGP dominating the regional political landscape, with the Congress securing only ten seats.
AAP and Revolutionary Goans Party secured one seat each. Four independent candidates also emerged victorious. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the result on social media, citing it as a testament to the popularity of 'good governance' and progressive politics.
Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also expressed gratitude towards voters, crediting the success to strong local party efforts and emphasizing plans for comprehensive state development under the NDA's leadership.
