BJP-MGP Alliance Secures Win in Goa Zilla Panchayat Polls

The BJP-MGP alliance achieved a significant victory in the Goa Zilla Panchayat elections, securing more than 30 out of the 50 available seats. The polls, conducted on December 20, showed the BJP-MGP dominating the regional political landscape, with the Congress securing only ten seats.

AAP and Revolutionary Goans Party secured one seat each. Four independent candidates also emerged victorious. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the result on social media, citing it as a testament to the popularity of 'good governance' and progressive politics.

Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also expressed gratitude towards voters, crediting the success to strong local party efforts and emphasizing plans for comprehensive state development under the NDA's leadership.

