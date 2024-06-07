Left Menu

Global Food Prices on the Rise: UN Report Highlights 3rd Consecutive Month of Increase

The United Nations world food price index increased for the third straight month in May. This rise is attributed to higher cereal and dairy product prices, which surpassed the decreased prices of sugar and vegetable oils. The FAO's index hit 120.4 points, marking a 0.9% increase from April.

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-06-2024 13:37 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 13:37 IST
Global Food Prices on the Rise: UN Report Highlights 3rd Consecutive Month of Increase
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The United Nations world food price index rose for a third consecutive month in May, as higher cereals and dairy product prices outweighed decreases in prices for sugar and vegetable oils.

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 120.4 points in May, up 0.9% from its revised April level, the agency said on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Revolution: How Biomass and Ammonia are Transforming Coal Power Plants

Pathways to Hope: Tackling Legal Barriers to End the HIV Epidemic by 2030

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024