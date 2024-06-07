Global Food Prices on the Rise: UN Report Highlights 3rd Consecutive Month of Increase

The United Nations world food price index rose for a third consecutive month in May, as higher cereals and dairy product prices outweighed decreases in prices for sugar and vegetable oils.

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 120.4 points in May, up 0.9% from its revised April level, the agency said on Friday.

