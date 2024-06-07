ONGC Seeks Global Expertise to Boost Mumbai High Field Production

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is scouting for internationally-acclaimed technical expertise to enhance oil and gas output from its aging Mumbai High field in the Arabian Sea.

ONGC announced the floating of an international tender to pinpoint a service provider capable of boosting production from this flagship field. 'The massive and multi-layered Mumbai High field, which began production 48 years ago in 1976, is currently advancing through its mature production stage. ONGC has initiated various schemes to elevate production levels,' the firm stated. 'As the custodian and operator of Mumbai High field, ONGC seeks collaboration with a globally-renowned technical service provider. The contract could extend up to 15 years.'

Located 160 kilometers off Mumbai's coast, the Mumbai High field accounts for about 38% of India's oil production. While peak output reached 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 1989, the field now yields around 134,000 bpd of oil and 10 million standard cubic meters of gas daily. Estimated reserves are approximately 80 million tonnes of oil and over 40 billion cubic meters of gas.

The global service provider will be responsible for proposing technical solutions aimed at increasing production. Compensation will include a fixed fee and a performance-based revenue share. 'Significant potential remains in Mumbai High if ONGC leverages top-notch reservoir management technologies and global best practices in operations and management,' ONGC added, noting the bid submission deadline is mid-September.

Duties of the selected provider will encompass an exhaustive review of field performance, pinpointing well, reservoir, and facility management improvements, and suggesting relevant technological interventions. This includes integrated reservoir/FEED studies and developing comprehensive work plans for field development.

'All major international oil and gas companies with annual revenues exceeding USD 75 billion are invited to participate in this ICB,' ONGC affirmed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)