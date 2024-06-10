Farmers Block Latur Highway: Demand Immediate Drought Relief
Several hundred farmers blocked the Latur-Ambejogai highway in Renapur tehsil, protesting alleged delays in drought subsidies and relief measures. Despite Renapur being declared drought-affected, most farmers haven't received aid. Organizers demand swift action and threaten larger protests if relief isn't provided by June 20.
- Country:
- India
In a significant act of civil disobedience, several hundred farmers disrupted traffic on the Latur-Ambejogai highway in Renapur tehsil. Their protest, lasting two hours, was fueled by alleged delays in the distribution of drought relief subsidies. Despite Renapur's drought-affected status, many farmers stated they have yet to receive any aid.
Gajan Bolange of the Shetkari Sanghatana, the protest's organizing body, revealed that over 70% of eligible farmers remain without the promised subsidies and relief measures. 'We need a clear explanation from the tehsildar. Officials must demand answers from bank management regarding the undeposited funds in our accounts,' Bolange urged.
In a symbolic protest, farmers also closed the gate of the Renapur tehsil office and held a sit-down demonstration at Pimpalphata on the Latur-Ambejogai highway. Chief Dattaji Shingde warned of a larger agitation if their demands aren't met by June 20, underlining their intent with a formal memorandum of demands submitted to Nayab Tehsildar Ugle.
