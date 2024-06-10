Department announces progress on new driver's licence card and printing equipment

The Department of Transport has announced significant progress in its efforts to introduce a new driver's licence card and printing equipment in South Africa, overcoming initial challenges in finding a suitable service provider.

“With the evaluation and adjudication of the bids completed, the department is almost on the brink of pronouncing a new dawn in the driving licence card environment, with the audit process being the only last hurdle standing in the way,” stated the department on Monday.

Following Cabinet's approval on 30 August 2022 for the production of a new driving licence card, the department initiated its search for a service provider to deliver a turnkey solution. The first bid, advertised on 10 November 2022, was unsuccessful, leading to a re-advertisement on 5 April 2023.

Bid DLCA/2023/01, which sought a turnkey solution for the personalisation of smart driving cards in South Africa, closed on 5 May 2023. Due to the bid's technical complexity, the evaluation process has been thorough, adhering to supply chain management (SCM) prescripts and regulations.

The department received bids from the following five bidders:

Ren-form Corporate Print Media

Nec Xon Systems (Pty) Ltd.

Muehlbauer ID Services

Gemalto Altron Fintech Southern Africa

Idemia Identity and Security — South Africa

With the evaluation and adjudication completed, the bid is currently undergoing necessary probity and audit processes. The department emphasized that it cannot finalize the bid process until these are completed.

“The department pleads for patience as it is prohibited by law not to poke its nose into the affairs of the bidding committees. In compliance with the rules and regulations on tender processes, the department can therefore not be characterised as lacking transparency. The department will pronounce on this matter when all processes have been completed,” the statement concluded.

This announcement underscores the department's commitment to advancing the driver's licence card system and ensuring a robust and transparent procurement process.