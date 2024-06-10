MSCI to Maintain Saudi Aramco in Indexes Despite Secondary Offering
MSCI has decided to keep Saudi Aramco in its indexes despite a secondary offering. This decision was made due to an increase in the Foreign Inclusion Factor (FIF) and Domestic Inclusion Factor (DIF), which are key considerations for such indexes.
Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 22:40 IST
MSCI:
* MSCI: WILL MAINTAIN SAUDI ARAMCO IN MSCI INDEXES WITH INCREASE IN FIF / DIF ON ACCOUNT OF SECONDARY OFFERING - WEBSITE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
