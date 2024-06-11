"Extremely worrisome": Atishi writes to Union Power Minister Khattar about power outage in Delhi

Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Tuesday wrote to newly appointed Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar about the power outage in several parts of the national capital. "It is a matter of grave concern that the failure of the national grid caused a power outage of two hours in the national capital... It is extremely worrisome that the national power grid experienced such a massive failure," Atishi said in a letter to Khattar.

She further sought time from the Union Minister, stating, "In light of this unprecedented concern, I wish to meet you so as to ensure that such a situation does not arise again. It is of utmost importance that flaws in the grid infrastructure be remedied at the earliest so that not just Delhi, but even other states do not face such a crisis". Earlier today, the AAP minister, while mentioning the reason behind the power outage in Delhi, said that this was due to a fire at a sub-station of PGCIL in Uttar Pradesh's Mandola, given the national capital receives 1200 MW of power from the Mandola sub-station.

"There is a power outage in many parts of Delhi from 2:11 p.m. This is due to a fire at sub-station of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) in Mandola, UP. Delhi receives 1200 MW of power from the Mandola sub-station, and therefore many parts of Delhi have been affected. The power restoration process has begun and electricity is now gradually returning to different areas", said Atishi in a post on 'X'. "But this major failure in the national power grid is extremely worrying. I am seeking time with the Central Power Minister and the Chairman of PGCIL, to ensure that such a situation is not repeated", she added.

Meanwhile, amid the scorching heat and rising temperatures, the national capital is also reeling under a water crisis. Residents of Delhi continue to face severe water crises as long lines of people around water tankers are seen in many areas of the national capital.

Delhi government blamed the water crisis on the Haryana government "blocking" its share of water. Earlier today, while addressing the media, Atishi said that the AAP government will re-approach the Supreme Court to look into the matter. Earlier last week, the top court allowed the State of Himachal Pradesh to release 137 cusecs of surplus water available with it and directed the Haryana government to facilitate the flow of the surplus water from Hathnikund barrage to Wazirabad uninterruptedly to Delhi to mitigate the drinking water crisis in the national capital.

Amid the water shortage in the national capital, the Delhi government approached the Supreme Court to get immediate additional water. The Himachal government had agreed to give surplus water to Delhi. (ANI)

