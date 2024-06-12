Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session to start from June 20

The new Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session will be held from June 20 to June 29, according to Assembly Speaker M Appavu after the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee. The session will also see a time change wherein the procedure of the house will begin at 9.30 am instead of the usual 10.00 am. The speaker said that the Business Advisory Committee meeting has taken a decision regarding this and a resolution would be passed on June 21 to effect the changes.

"The Tamil Nadu Assembly session will commence on June 20. On the first day, an Obituary note would be passed for former MLAs who passed away recently and the Session would be adjourned. The next day the June 21 Assembly session would begin by 10.00 am. That day resolution would be passed regarding the decision made today during the rules committee meeting to change the assembly session's start time from 10.00 am to 9.30 am. After that from June 22 Assembly Session would be held till June 29 except on Sundays as a forenoon and evening session," Appavu told reporters. The forenoon session would be from 9.30 am to 1.30 pm and the the evening session would be from 5.00 pm to 8.00 pm. On the last day on June 29 morning session only would be there, the Speaker said.

The Speaker said that 16 sessions would be held on these days for debates on demand for grants for various departments. (ANI)

