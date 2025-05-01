Left Menu

Kuwait's Humanitarian Gesture: American Detainees Freed

Kuwait has released 23 American detainees over the past two months, marking the largest release by any foreign country in years. This gesture, seen as goodwill towards the US, involved veterans and military contractors. The releases were achieved without a prisoner swap, amid allegations of coerced confessions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-05-2025 00:52 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 00:52 IST
Kuwait's Humanitarian Gesture: American Detainees Freed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Kuwait has recently released an additional ten American detainees, enhancing the tally to nearly two dozen freed by the oil-rich nation within the past two months, US officials informed The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The latest pardons bring the total to 23 Americans released since March, marking a significant goodwill gesture from Kuwait, a crucial ally of the United States. This amounts to the largest release of US citizens by a single foreign nation over the past several years.

Those released include military contractors and veterans who were held on various charges, including drug offenses. The initiative was propelled by US diplomatic efforts, notably following a visit to Kuwait by Adam Boehler, the Trump administration's envoy for hostage affairs, earlier in the month. The releases were made without exchange conditions, underscoring the ally nation's acknowledgment of historical US support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025