Kuwait's Humanitarian Gesture: American Detainees Freed
Kuwait has released 23 American detainees over the past two months, marking the largest release by any foreign country in years. This gesture, seen as goodwill towards the US, involved veterans and military contractors. The releases were achieved without a prisoner swap, amid allegations of coerced confessions.
Kuwait has recently released an additional ten American detainees, enhancing the tally to nearly two dozen freed by the oil-rich nation within the past two months, US officials informed The Associated Press on Wednesday.
The latest pardons bring the total to 23 Americans released since March, marking a significant goodwill gesture from Kuwait, a crucial ally of the United States. This amounts to the largest release of US citizens by a single foreign nation over the past several years.
Those released include military contractors and veterans who were held on various charges, including drug offenses. The initiative was propelled by US diplomatic efforts, notably following a visit to Kuwait by Adam Boehler, the Trump administration's envoy for hostage affairs, earlier in the month. The releases were made without exchange conditions, underscoring the ally nation's acknowledgment of historical US support.
