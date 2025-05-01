Spain and Portugal Plunge into Darkness: Unraveling the Massive Blackouts

Spain and Portugal experienced massive blackouts on Monday, disrupting transport and daily life across the Iberian Peninsula. Spain's cybersecurity agency, INCIBE, and the CNI intelligence service have launched an investigation in collaboration with the country's grid operator, REE, and private energy companies.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has called for a government-led inquiry to identify the root causes of the outage, which immobilized trains, led to airport shutdowns, and left many trapped in elevators. The investigation aims to gather all necessary data swiftly.

This probe will see investigators visiting the offices of energy companies to collect information, with the sources emphasizing that this will be done in complete cooperation with the entities involved.

