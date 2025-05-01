Aston Villa Crushes Arsenal, Paves Way for Chelsea's WSL Title
Arsenal suffered a heavy 5-2 defeat against Aston Villa, allowing Chelsea a chance to clinch the Women's Super League title with a draw against Manchester United. Despite their Champions League success, Arsenal couldn't match Villa's performance. Chelsea now leads by six points with two games remaining.
Arsenal's hopes were dashed as they succumbed to a thumping 5-2 loss against Aston Villa in a Women's Super League match on Wednesday. The defeat opens a window for Chelsea to secure another league title.
The Gunners, fresh off a stunning victory against Olympique Lyonnais that propelled them to the Champions League final, couldn't maintain momentum against a formidable Villa side, who dominated the match by storming to a four-goal lead by the hour mark.
Stina Blackstenius and Alessia Russo made efforts to bridge the gap for Arsenal, but a second goal from Chasity Grant sealed Villa's victory. Chelsea now stands poised to potentially clinch the title with a draw against Manchester United, leading Arsenal by six points.
