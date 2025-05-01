Aston Villa Crushes Arsenal, Paves Way for Chelsea's WSL Title

Arsenal's hopes were dashed as they succumbed to a thumping 5-2 loss against Aston Villa in a Women's Super League match on Wednesday. The defeat opens a window for Chelsea to secure another league title.

The Gunners, fresh off a stunning victory against Olympique Lyonnais that propelled them to the Champions League final, couldn't maintain momentum against a formidable Villa side, who dominated the match by storming to a four-goal lead by the hour mark.

Stina Blackstenius and Alessia Russo made efforts to bridge the gap for Arsenal, but a second goal from Chasity Grant sealed Villa's victory. Chelsea now stands poised to potentially clinch the title with a draw against Manchester United, leading Arsenal by six points.

