Major airlines ask US to extend cuts to minimum New York flight requirements

Major U.S. airlines have asked the Federal Aviation Administration to extend cuts to minimum flight requirements at congested New York City-area airports through October 2027, citing severe air traffic controller staffing shortages.

The FAA has previously issued a series of waivers to address the staffing issues at JFK, LaGuardia and Newark airports as well as Reagan Washington National airport. "We believe inadequate staffing will remain an immediate critical impediment to the efficient management of the NYC airspace," said Airlines for America, a trade group representing American Airlines , United Airlines, Delta Air Lines , Southwest Airlines and others in asking for a two-year extension in a letter seen Wednesday by Reuters.

