"Oath ceremony shone brighter with presence of cinema legends:" Chandrababu Naidu

N Chandrababu Naidu, after being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, expressed his gratitude to the cinema legends of the state who attended the oath-taking ceremony on Wednesday. In a post on X, Chandrababu Naidu said, "The oath-taking ceremony shone even brighter today with the presence of our cinema legends. I thank Thalaivar @rajinikanthGaru, @KChiruTweets Garu, @AlwaysRamCharan Garu, and every superstar who graced the occasion."

The ceremony, held at Kesarpalli IT Park in Gannavaram Mandal on the outskirts of Vijayawada, was attended by high-profile BJP leaders and dignitaries. Naidu extended his thanks to all the dignitaries including third-time sworn-in Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating, "I thank the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Ji, for gracing the swearing-in ceremony in Amaravati with his august presence today. I thank Union Cabinet Ministers @amitshah Ji, @JPNadda Ji, @nitin_gadkari Ji, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri @mieknathshinde Ji, and all the dignitaries who illuminated the ceremony with their presence,." Naidu stated on his official Twitter account.

Meanwhile, In response to a congratulatory tweet from Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, Naidu said thank you to him. He also said that the wishes of industrial giants like Anand Mahindra could pave the way for the industrial progress of the state of Andhra Pradesh. The ceremony marked Naidu's fourth term as Chief Minister and his second since the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014. Naidu first became Chief Minister in 1995, serving until 2004. He returned to lead the bifurcated state in 2014 and served until 2019.

Alongside Naidu, 24 MLAs from the TDP, Janasena Party, and BJP took oath as ministers. The oath of office was administered by Andhra Governor S Abdul Nazeer. After being sworn into office earlier in the day, Chief Minister Naidu shared a hug with PM Modi on stage at Kesarpalli.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday posted a congratulatory message for Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on being sworn in as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. In his post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Attended the oath-taking ceremony of the new Andhra Pradesh Government. Congratulations to @ncbn Garu on becoming the Chief Minister and also to all the others who took oath as Ministers in the Government."

"The @JaiTDP, @JanaSenaParty and @BJP4Andhra Government is fully committed to taking AP to new heights of glory and fulfilling the aspirations of the state's youth," the post read. Naidu also responded to PM Modi's tweet "Thank you, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, for your august presence at the oath-taking ceremony in Amaravati today. The @JaiTDP , @JanaSenaParty and @BJP4Andhra Government will strive to deliver a people-centric governance. We're grateful for your commitment to the future of our state."

Union Ministers Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, Rammohan Naidu, Chirag Paswan and Ramdas Athawale among others, were present at the event. Former Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundarajan and Naidu's wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari were also present on the occasion. Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, NCP (Ajit Pawar) leader Praful Patel, former Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, actors Chiranjeevi, Rajnikanth, Nandamuri Balakrishna, and Ram Charan were also present.

Naidu had led the TDP- BJP-Janasena National Democratic Alliance to a landslide victory in the Assembly as well as parliamentary elections.TDP holds the majority in Andhra Pradesh 175-member assembly with 135 MLAs, while its allies, the Janasena Party, has 21 and BJP has eight. The opposition YSR Congress Party was confined to a meagure 11. (ANI)

