Tripura: 1-day workshop held to combat child trafficking in Sepahijala

A one-day workshop aimed at combating child trafficking was organized at the District Magistrate's conference hall in Sepahijala, Tripura. During the session, detailed discussions were held on strategies to prevent child trafficking. The participants emphasized the importance of heightened vigilance among administrative officers and Border Security Force personnel. The workshop underscored the need for continuous alertness to ensure that no child falls victim to trafficking.

The workshop highlighted the collaborative efforts required among various stakeholders, including law enforcement, border security, and educational institutions, to effectively combat child trafficking. Participants were urged to adopt stringent measures and maintain a proactive stance to safeguard children and prevent trafficking incidents. The event saw the participation of key figures such as Jayanti Debbarma, Chairperson of the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, and Sonakshi Radhika from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights' Juvenile Justice Division.

Additional District Magistrate Jayanta Dey, Additional Superintendent of Police, officers-in-charge from various police stations in the district, high-ranking officials from the Border Security Force, and several teachers from local schools also attended the workshop. This initiative reflects the district administration's commitment to protecting children and ensuring their safety. The workshop concluded with a call for sustained vigilance and coordinated efforts to eradicate child trafficking from the region. (ANI)

