Government to Launch 21st Livestock Census with Mobile Technology

The government announced on Wednesday that it will initiate the 21st livestock census from September to December, utilizing mobile technology for the first time to gather detailed data on a wide range of animal species across the country.

This comprehensive enumeration will encompass all villages and urban wards, covering various species such as cattle, buffalo, mithun, yak, sheep, goat, pig, horse, pony, mule, donkey, camel, dog, rabbit, elephant, and poultry birds like fowl and duck, held by households and enterprises.

Each animal will be counted at its location, with specific details recorded on breed, age, and sex, as stated in an official report. A recent workshop in Arunachal Pradesh shed light on state-wise breeds and field identification techniques. The resulting data will support livestock sector programs and contribute to the National Indicator Framework for Sustainable Development Goals.

