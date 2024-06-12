Left Menu

Government to Launch 21st Livestock Census with Mobile Technology

The government announced it will conduct the 21st livestock census from September to December using mobile technology. The census will gather detailed data on animal species across villages and urban wards, covering various animals including cattle, buffalo, sheep, and poultry. The data will aid livestock programs and the National Indicator Framework for Sustainable Development Goals.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2024 21:18 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 21:18 IST
Government to Launch 21st Livestock Census with Mobile Technology
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The government announced on Wednesday that it will initiate the 21st livestock census from September to December, utilizing mobile technology for the first time to gather detailed data on a wide range of animal species across the country.

This comprehensive enumeration will encompass all villages and urban wards, covering various species such as cattle, buffalo, mithun, yak, sheep, goat, pig, horse, pony, mule, donkey, camel, dog, rabbit, elephant, and poultry birds like fowl and duck, held by households and enterprises.

Each animal will be counted at its location, with specific details recorded on breed, age, and sex, as stated in an official report. A recent workshop in Arunachal Pradesh shed light on state-wise breeds and field identification techniques. The resulting data will support livestock sector programs and contribute to the National Indicator Framework for Sustainable Development Goals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024