"Joint operation...is progressing very well": Jitendra Singh on J-K's terror attack

Amid back-to-back terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that the joint operation between the administration and the paramilitary forces is progressing very well, adding that further action will be decided based on Prime Minister Modi's declaration of 'zero tolerance towards terrorism'. "The type of incident that has happened has certainly caused concern and anger among the people... As Prime Minister Modi has said that there is 'zero tolerance towards terrorism', further action will be decided following the same principle," he said.

Singh said that they have also received suggestions from some security experts regarding an increase in terror attacks in J-K. He said that suggestions by experts will ensure that such an incident does not happen again. "Today we have also received suggestions from some security experts. By following them, perhaps it can be ensured that such an incident does not happen again...The joint operation between the administration and the paramilitary forces is progressing very well," he added.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh met with the injured victim of the Reasi terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua on Wednesday. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha urged the people of the state to have trust in the courage of security forces and Jammu and Kashmir police adding that only after eliminating terrorists and their supporters from Jammu and Kashmir, we will be at ease.

"3 days back, terrorists committed a heinous crime against humanity in Reasi. Everyone has anger about it, I can understand that. I want you all to have trust in the courage of security forces and J&K police. We will be at ease only after eliminating terrorists and their supporters from J-K," he said. Nine people were killed and 42 others were injured after a bus carrying pilgrims from Shiv Khori shrine was ambushed by terrorists on Sunday evening, June 9, in Reasi district. The bus plunged into a gorge following the attack.

Two separate terror attacks were also reported from Doda and Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir in the late hours of Tuesday. The two terrorists who had opened fire in a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua late on Tuesday night have been killed in an encounter, an official said. (ANI)

