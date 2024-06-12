Haryana: Man's body found in Faridabad canal, investigation underway

A man's body was discovered in a canal in the Faridabad district of Haryana on Wednesday, said a police official. The deceased was a resident of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, and was currently living in Delhi.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Wazir Singh from Kheri Police Station said, "We have sent the body to the mortuary. The family members, who had been searching for the man, discovered the body in the canal and alerted the Faridabad Police." "We are coordinating with the Delhi Police for further investigation," he added.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)