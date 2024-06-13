Tesla Shareholder Resolutions Soar with Musk's Backing
Elon Musk announced that both Tesla shareholder resolutions are passing with significant margins. This indicates strong investor support for the company's strategic moves, as outlined in the recent meeting. For further details, refer to the company's official statements.
Reuters
June 12 (Reuters) -
* MUSK SAYS BOTH TESLA SHAREHOLDER RESOLUTIONS ARE CURRENTLY PASSING BY WIDE MARGINS Source text: https://tinyurl.com/5btcnrmm Further company coverage:
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
