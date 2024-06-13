Rouble Tumbles Amid Low Liquidity and U.S. Sanctions
The rouble fell to a near three-week low against the dollar on the interbank market, affected by very low liquidity in pre-market trading and new U.S. sanctions on Russia. The Moscow Exchange had to halt dollar and euro trading, with speculative positions pushing the rouble as low as 91.4955.
The rouble fell to a near three-week low against the dollar on the interbank market on Thursday, albeit amid very low liquidity in pre-market trading, after new U.S. sanctions on Russia forced the Moscow Exchange to halt dollar and euro trading.
The dollar's previous close, on the eve of Wednesday's national holiday, was 89.10 to the dollar.
On the interbank market, it reached as low as 91.4955 as some banks took speculative positions ahead of the official launch of bids at 0650 GMT.
