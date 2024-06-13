Left Menu

Maharashtra Dy CM Fadnavis offers tribute to people who died at explosives factory blast in Nagpur

In a post on X, Fadnavis said that he is in touch with the district administration and police commissioner and all the necessary help is being provided by the district administration.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday offered tributes to six people who were killed at an explosives manufacturing factory in Dhamna in Maharashtra's Nagpur. In a post on X, Fadnavis said that he is in touch with the district administration and police commissioner and all the necessary help is being provided by the district administration.

"The news is very sad that 6 people died in an explosion at Chamunda Explosive Company in Hingana MIDC area of Nagpur. 3 people are critical in this incident and they have been admitted to Dande Hospital for treatment," he posted. "I am in touch with the district administration and police commissioner and all the necessary help is being provided by the district administration. The Commissioner of Police has visited the spot as well as the hospital. I offer heartfelt tributes to the deceased. prays for the speedy recovery of the injured," the Deputy CM added.

Fadnavis further said that the families of the deceased will be given financial assistance from the Chief Minister's Assistance Fund. Earlier, NCP-SCP leader Anil Deshmukh said that the manager and owner of the unit are absconding.

"This incident of the explosion took place in an explosive unit near the village of Dhamna. The incident took place in the afternoon. The manager and owner of the unit are absconding. The injured have been sent to the hospital for treatment... A team from the explosive department is here and further investigation is underway," he said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

