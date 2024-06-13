Left Menu

Biden Secures Renewable Energy Agenda with FERC Picks

President Joe Biden strengthens his renewable energy push with Senate-confirmed appointments to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). The new members ensure a Democratic majority, critical for advancing policies on renewable energy and modernizing the power grid, despite opposition and support from diverse political and environmental perspectives.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-06-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 22:40 IST
President Joe Biden has fortified his renewable energy agenda by securing Senate approval for key appointments to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). This ensures a Democratic majority on the commission, vital for advancing renewable energy policies and modernizing the aging power grid.

The Senate confirmed three new FERC members, including Democrats David Rosner and Judy Chang. The confirmation has a significant impact, allowing FERC to maintain its quorum and continue its mission of providing affordable, reliable, and safe energy.

This strategic move supports Biden's goal to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and tackle growing power demands fueled by advancements such as AI and electric vehicles. The bipartisan endorsements highlight the diverse expertise and perspectives the new members bring to the table, underlining the importance of collaborative policy-making in energy infrastructure.

