Odisha Gang Busted: Firearms Seized, Five Arrested

In a significant operation, police have dismantled an illegal arms network in Odisha's Ganjam district, arresting five individuals linked to the supply of country-made guns.

The arrested individuals are D. Muna Rao, Tofan Bhuyan, Chinu Patra, Surya Pradhan, and Sanu Naik. The operation took place in Bhanjanagar on Tuesday and Wednesday, leading to their capture.

The police seized three country-made pistols, six rounds of live ammunition, and a scooter. Further investigations revealed that Sanu Naik acted as a middleman in the operation, with multiple cases against him.

