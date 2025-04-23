Odisha Gang Busted: Firearms Seized, Five Arrested
Five individuals from Odisha's Ganjam district were apprehended for illegal firearms possession and supplying country-made guns. Arrests occurred during raids in Bhanjanagar. The operation led to the seizure of three pistols, ammunition, and a scooter. Among the arrested, some had outstanding warrants for various crimes.
In a significant operation, police have dismantled an illegal arms network in Odisha's Ganjam district, arresting five individuals linked to the supply of country-made guns.
The arrested individuals are D. Muna Rao, Tofan Bhuyan, Chinu Patra, Surya Pradhan, and Sanu Naik. The operation took place in Bhanjanagar on Tuesday and Wednesday, leading to their capture.
The police seized three country-made pistols, six rounds of live ammunition, and a scooter. Further investigations revealed that Sanu Naik acted as a middleman in the operation, with multiple cases against him.
