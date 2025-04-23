Left Menu

Nation in Mourning: Sports Community Unites after Pahalgam Terror Attack

Indian sports figures, including Sunil Chhetri and Hockey India, express grief following a devastating terror attack in Pahalgam. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the National Investigation Agency respond as Kashmir faces its deadliest civilian assault in two decades, leaving the community and nation in profound sorrow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 19:38 IST
Sunil Chhetri (Photo/ISL). Image Credit: ANI
Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri has voiced his sorrow over the recent terror attack in Pahalgam through an Instagram story, expressing his solidarity with the victims' families and condemning the act as cowardly.

The tragedy has resonated throughout the sporting world, with Hockey India publicly expressing its grief and support for those affected by this terrible event in Jammu and Kashmir. The organization called for peace and healing in its official statement.

In response to the attack, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with survivors' families and laid a wreath in a solemn tribute, reflecting the profound collective grief felt nation-wide. A National Investigation Agency team has been dispatched to collaborate with local authorities, marking the attack as one of the region's deadliest in nearly two decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

