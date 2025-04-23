Left Menu

Tragedy in Pahalgam: West Bengal Mourns Loss in Terror Attack

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26, urging severe punishment for those responsible. The state cabinet adopted a condolence resolution. Banerjee assured full support to families of three West Bengal victims and facilitated their bodies' return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-04-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 19:38 IST
In response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed strong condemnation and demanded the harshest punishments for those involved. The attack claimed 26 lives, primarily targeting tourists, and marks the deadliest event since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

The West Bengal cabinet has adopted a condolence resolution, expressing their grief and solidarity with the victims' families. The Chief Minister assured full government support for the bereaved families, including the repatriation of the bodies of Bitan Adhikari and Samir Guha to Kolkata, and IB officer Manish Ranjan to Ranchi, then to Jhalda.

Banerjee has personally reached out to the families of the West Bengal victims and organized logistical support to evacuate 26 tourists stranded in the region due to a landslide. The attack occurred in a meadow near Pahalgam, a popular destination for tourists and trekkers, amidst dense pine forests and scenic mountains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

