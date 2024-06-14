"Unfortunate, intended to coordinate efforts...": Kerala Minister K Rajan after State's Health Minister denied permission to visit Kuwait

Kerala Minister K Rajan termed it unfortunate that the central government had not given permission to Kerala Health Minister Veena George to visit Kuwait and take part in assistance work following the devastating Kuwait building fire, which claimed the lives of 45 Indians, including 23 from Kerala. Minister Rajan said that the State government intended to coordinate efforts and ensure proper treatment for the natives of Kerala in Kuwait.

"It was unfortunate that Health Minister Veena George's travel was not permitted to Kuwait. We intended to coordinate the efforts and make sure Keralites were getting treatment. But the Union Government made her wait due to technical reasons," Rajan told ANI on Friday. A special aircraft of the Indian Air Force carrying the bodies of 31 victims is expected to land at the Cochin International Airport at around 10.20 am on Friday. Minister Rajan, along with other officials, have already reached the airport to receive the mortal remains of the victims.

"We will make sure that ambulances pass without any difficulties. We have arranged green channels. Name boards have been stamped on the tables and the ambulances. Our mission is to make the mortal remains reach the dear ones within no time. It's a tragic incident," the Minister said. "As more victims are from Kerala, upon our request to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this special aircraft carrying 31 victims--23 from Kerala, 7 from Tamil Nadu, and one from Karnataka will be arriving in Nedumbassery today," Minister Rajan said.

Ministers Roshi Augustin and Veena George have also arrived at the airport in Kochi's Nedumbassery. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is also expected to arrive ahead of the landing of the special aircraft. At least 45 Indians died in the huge fire that broke out in a labour accommodation in Kuwait's Mangaf on June 12. This includes 23 from Kerala, seven from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh, and one each from Bihar, Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Haryana, Punjab and West Bengal.

The Kerala state government also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for those injured. The central government has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased. The Minister of State for External Affairs of India, Kirti Vardhan Singh, visited hospitals in Kuwait on June 13, where he interacted with Indian nationals undergoing treatment. (ANI)

