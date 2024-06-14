Unmasking Female Narcissism: A Hidden Epidemic

Recent research reveals that narcissism, often linked to men, prevails distinctively among women. Despite a perception that men exclusively display grandiose narcissism, women also exhibit narcissistic traits, albeit typically more vulnerable ones.

These nuances underscore a critical need to recognize that narcissism fuels violence in intimate relationships across genders. By redefining our understanding of narcissistic behaviors, we can craft more effective intervention and prevention strategies in relational dynamics.

This study suggests traditionally unseen layers of intimate partner violence, with women's narcissism often masked by societal stereotypes about gender roles. This calls for nuanced perspectives for better preventive measures.

