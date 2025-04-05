Left Menu

Sacred Festivities: Gujarat Minister Prays at Maa Amba Devi Temple During Chaitra Navratri

Gujarat Minister Harsh Sanghavi participated in prayers at Surat's Maa Amba Devi Temple on Chaitra Navratri's eighth day. He highlighted the temple's historic significance, where Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj once offered prayers. Meanwhile, Maha Ashtami saw devotion in Delhi's temples, with large crowds celebrating Navratri's spiritual heritage.

Gujarat Minister Harsh Sanghavi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Gujarat Minister Harsh Sanghavi marked the eighth day of Chaitra Navratri by offering prayers at the Maa Amba Devi Temple, also known as Ambika Niketan Temple, in Surat. This temple holds historical significance as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj visited it for prayers during his visit to Surat, noted Sanghavi.

Sanghavi emphasized the temple's role during Navratri, especially on Ashtami and Navami, when it attracts lakhs of devotees. He expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to offer his respects at such a revered site as part of the Navratri celebrations.

In Delhi, religious fervor was also evident with morning Aarti held at Chhatarpur's Shri Aadya Katyayani Shaktipith Mandir and Jhandewalan Temple on Maha Ashtami. Devotees gathered in large numbers, reflecting the significance of the day dedicated to Goddess Mahagauri, a central figure in Navratri celebrations.

