Nissan Ceases U.S. Orders for Infiniti SUVs Amid Tariff Tensions

Nissan Motor has decided to halt new U.S. orders for its Infiniti SUVs built in Mexico, attributing the decision to the recent auto tariffs introduced by President Donald Trump. This move marks a notable reduction in Nissan's operations at its joint venture plant.

The automaker plans to continue two shifts of production for the Rogue SUV at its Tennessee facility, aligning with January's announcement to streamline operations by reducing shifts. Production of the Infiniti QX50 and QX55 for markets outside the U.S. will persist, though specifics remain scarce.

While the impact of Trump's 25% global car and truck tariffs unfolds, Nissan grapples with challenges in the U.S. market, including an outdated lineup and missing hybrid models. The company's new CEO, Ivan Espinosa, is determined to expedite vehicle development as Nissan seeks sustainability amid financial hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)