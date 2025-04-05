Heavy Rains Lash Tamil Nadu: IMD Issues Weather Alerts

Chennai's regional India Meteorological Department (IMD) office has issued a warning for potential rain, light thunderstorms, and lightning affecting select districts in Tamil Nadu. Light to moderate rainfall is forecasted to impact areas such as the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu, as well as the Karaikal region today.

The IMD cautioned that these weather conditions could lead to waterlogging and slippery roads, possibly disrupting traffic in some regions. As of 1:00 PM, predictions include light to moderate rainfall affecting districts like Theni, Tenksasi, Ramanathapuram, and Kanyakumari.

The Chennai Meteorological Department highlighted a potential for heavy rainfall in seven districts today, with Tiruppur already experiencing flooding in homes on Friday night. Crews are actively working to drain the water in affected areas.

A report by the regional center noted intensive rainfall in specific locations; Tiruppur North recorded 11 cm, Kozhiporvilai station in Kanyakumari logged 19 cm, and both Nambiyur and Sulur stations marked 8 cm each in the Erode and Coimbatore districts, respectively.

Across the Erode district's Kavundapadi station, Nilgiri's Kil Kotagiri Estate station, and Theni's Sothuparai, 9 cm of rain was recorded each. Rameswaram station in Ramanathapuram District recorded 7 cm, with varying amounts in other locations down to 1 cm.

Heavy rain hit on Friday across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, and Telangana, and lightly impacted coastal regions like Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. IMD noted dry weather persisted over Mahe and Yanam.

Regional temperature data showed maximum temperatures were 2 to 5 degrees below normal in parts of Tamil Nadu and 1 to 6 degrees below in areas of Kerala, Telangana, Rayalaseema, and Interior Karnataka, parodying somewhat cooler conditions elsewhere. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)