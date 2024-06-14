Hoshiarpur Mourning: Himat Rai, Sole Breadwinner, Dies in Kuwait Blaze

Hoshiarpur native Himat Rai tragically perished in a devastating blaze in southern Kuwait's Mangaf area, where he had been living as the sole provider for his family. This incident, which claimed the lives of 49 migrant workers, has left Rai's family in a state of immense shock and despair.

Rai's family, including his wife Sarbjit Kaur and his three children, struggled to believe the heartbreaking news. It was a call from Rai's colleague that confirmed the dreadful incident, bringing indisputable sorrow to his loved ones in Hoshiarpur's Kakkon suburb.

The tragedy underscored the dire living conditions faced by the 195 workers housed in the Mangaf building. Sumandeep Kaur, Rai's daughter, pointed out the congestion in the building as a major factor that could have contributed to the high death toll. The community and local government have since rallied around the family, awaiting the arrival of Rai's body and the necessary assistance for his bereaved kin.

