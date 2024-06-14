Left Menu

MDPH Expands Into Eco-Friendly Home and Hygiene Market with Orva Launch

Premium incense stick manufacturer Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH) enters the home and hygiene market with its Orva brand. Focusing on eco-friendly and vegan offerings, the product lineup includes essential oils, reed diffusers, handwash, and more, aiming to meet the growing demand for sustainable options.

Premium incense stick major Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH) has ventured into the home and hygiene market with its new Orva brand.

According to Director Ankit Agrawal, Orva will cater to the increasing demand for eco-friendly and vegan products, offering a range of affordable luxury fragrance options. The Madhya Pradesh-based company, known for its flagship brand Zed Black, ranks among the top three incense stick manufacturers in India.

Orva's diverse range includes vegan essential oils, reed diffusers, handwash, and air fresheners, aiming to cater to the growing demand for sustainable, cruelty-free products. In parallel, Zed Black targets surpassing Rs 725 crore in revenue for FY25, after recording growth rates of 13% in FY23 and 14.2% in FY24. The premium brand has a presence in over 750,000 retail counters nationally and exports to more than 40 countries, with plans to expand to 100 countries, said Director Anshul Agrawal.

